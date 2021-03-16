EUNO (EUNO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48,022.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $22.44 million and $48,022.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.05 or 0.00764221 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000112 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,147,260,371 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

