Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,334. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.18 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.