Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $12.24. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

