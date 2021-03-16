Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $10.00 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 149.3% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00651060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025943 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

