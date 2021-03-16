EventChain (EVC) Trading Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, EventChain has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $754,669.21 and $20,642.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00651130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035397 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.