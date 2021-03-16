Evercore ISI Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 130,191,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,750,246,000 after buying an additional 834,854 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.