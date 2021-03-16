Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00652325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035134 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

