Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222.40 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Everipedia has a market cap of $204.30 million and approximately $222.40 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 132.1% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.00455820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00124063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00563139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,624,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,053,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

