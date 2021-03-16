Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

