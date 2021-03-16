Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.29. 819,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,921,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVGN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. Research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

