Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 7% Higher

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $13.42. 1,140,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,645,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Get Evolus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $452.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.