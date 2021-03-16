Exchange Income (EIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exchange Income (TSE: EIF):

2/25/2021 – Exchange Income had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

2/19/2021 – Exchange Income was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

2/19/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

2/19/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$41.00 to C$48.50.

1/25/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.50 to C$39.50.

1/20/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EIF stock opened at C$40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 52.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.31%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

