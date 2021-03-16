Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.79

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.79 and traded as high as C$40.69. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$40.07, with a volume of 81,840 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

