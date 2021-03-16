ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Reaches $794,605.70

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $794,605.70 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003453 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00214152 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024520 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001809 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

