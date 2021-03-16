Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 752,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of XELA opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $184.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

