Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

