Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,680 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.02% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $164,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

