Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.58. 12,986,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 34,658,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $297.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

