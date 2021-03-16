Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Shares of STAY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -120.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.
Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.