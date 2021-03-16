Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of STAY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -120.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

