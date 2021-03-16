Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $12,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

