Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 11th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Exterran by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Exterran by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

