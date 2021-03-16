extraDNA Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 15% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $472,546.29 and approximately $160,196.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,015.14 or 1.00410089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00037725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.00396509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00298337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.00779104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00079315 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

Buying and Selling extraDNA

