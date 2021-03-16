Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,683 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

