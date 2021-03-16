Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

