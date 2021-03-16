Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.