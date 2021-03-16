Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.98. 469,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,319,281. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,377,941 shares of company stock worth $366,856,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

