Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,471 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Facebook worth $401,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,377,941 shares of company stock valued at $366,856,116. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

