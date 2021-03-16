Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.32. The stock had a trading volume of 667,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,281. The company has a market cap of $801.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,377,941 shares of company stock valued at $366,856,116. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.