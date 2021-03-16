Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 48,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.35. 779,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,319,281. The stock has a market cap of $795.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.81. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total value of $11,934,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,377,941 shares of company stock valued at $366,856,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

