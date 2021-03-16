Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,377,941 shares of company stock worth $366,856,116. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.08. The stock had a trading volume of 901,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.81. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $800.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

