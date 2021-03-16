Faceter (FACE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,171.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $383,301.03 and $1,171.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

