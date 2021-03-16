Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,941 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.00. 24,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,834. The company has a market capitalization of $334.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

