Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,072,000 after acquiring an additional 267,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $423.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

