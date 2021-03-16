Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,029 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 221.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.48. The company had a trading volume of 71,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,251. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

