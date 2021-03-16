FansTime Price Up 55.9% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $5.26 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.09 or 0.00661679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

