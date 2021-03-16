FansTime Trading Up 72.2% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $5.78 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 72.2% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.93 or 0.00653249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00070554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026007 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035183 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

