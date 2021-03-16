Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.04

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $27.50. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 8,846 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

