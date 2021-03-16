Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Up 37.3% in February

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,240,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 11th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

