Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Bahram Valamehr Sells 25,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bahram Valamehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $89.36. 99,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,428. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

