Fathom (FTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTHM opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTHM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

