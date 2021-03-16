Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0314 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $75,551.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009224 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

