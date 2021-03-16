Feellike Price Down 67.7% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Feellike has traded 67.7% lower against the dollar. One Feellike token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,304.83 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00453881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00567696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.