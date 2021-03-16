Ferguson (LON:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $9,030.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,030 ($117.98), but opened at GBX 8,750 ($114.32). Ferguson shares last traded at GBX 9,096 ($118.84), with a volume of 111,115 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,805.89 ($88.92).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The company has a market capitalization of £20.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,705 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,342.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $2.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

