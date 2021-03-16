Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.53 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $2.53 per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FERG opened at GBX 9,088 ($118.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £20.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,705 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,342.36. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,805.89 ($88.92).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

