Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) Insider Christopher Thomas Purchases 270,000 Shares

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) insider Christopher Thomas acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).
Shares of LON FAR traded up GBX 8.93 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 24.03 ($0.31). 14,392,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,726. The company has a market cap of £79.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.94. Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has a one year low of GBX 7.03 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 25.25 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
