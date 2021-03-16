Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) Insider Christopher Thomas Purchases 270,000 Shares

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) insider Christopher Thomas acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

Shares of LON FAR traded up GBX 8.93 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 24.03 ($0.31). 14,392,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,726. The company has a market cap of £79.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.94. Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has a one year low of GBX 7.03 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 25.25 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

