Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.64 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $477.36 million and $76.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00048589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.49 or 0.00656938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00071026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035818 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

