Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $8.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1,135.94. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,165.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,080.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,025.89.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

