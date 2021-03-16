Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 3,684 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,684. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30.

