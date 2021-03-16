Fiduciary Group LLC Has $23.24 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $280,420,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 135,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.73. The firm has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

