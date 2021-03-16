Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,352 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 61,745 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

