FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.90. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

